IPL 2019: How much prize money will winners, runners up take home?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season is about to end. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will go up against each other for the title and the prize money of Rs 20 crore.

The runner up of the tournament will also get their due and walk away with Rs 12.5 crore. Half of the money will go to the franchise whereas the other half will be distributed among the players.

Apart from the team prize money, there are several other prizes to be won. The Emerging player award winner will get Rs 10 lakh. Anyone who was born after April 1, 1993, and has played less than 5 Tests, 20 ODIs and 25 IPL matches will be eligible for the award. The award will be decided by votes on the IPL website and the television commentators.

The winners of the Orange Cap (most runs in the season) and Purple Cap (most wickets in the season) will get Rs 10 lakh each as well. David Warner is most likely to retain the orange cap with 692 runs in 12 matches. On the other hand, Imran Tahir will have to take two wickets to beat Kagiso Rabada and win the Purple Cap.

The most valuable player of the season award-winner will get Rs 10 lakh as well. The prize money will remain same for the catch of the season, stylish player of the season and game changer of the season.

The batsman with the highest strike rate in the season will get awarded with an SUV car. The batsman who has played 7 matches and faced a minimum of 100 balls will be eligible to win the award.