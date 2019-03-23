IPL 2019 Points Table: Indian Premier League 12 table, team standings, net run rate

IPL 2019 Points Table, Standings, Teams Rankings: The twelfth season of the Indian Premier League will begin from March 23 in Chennai with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match. Eight teams will compete against each other in the league stage of the tournament. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

The league stage of IPL 2019 will have the eight teams playing 14 games each — two each against the seven other teams. The top four teams advancing to the playoffs will play qualifiers, and an eliminator.

The two teams that finish the highest in the IPL points table will advance to the first qualifier. The winner of this match will qualify for the IPL Final. The loser will play the second qualifier. The third and fourth placed team in the points table will play the Eliminator. The winner of this game will play the second qualifier, while the loser will head home.

IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

Position Team Played Won Lost NR Net Run Rate Points 1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Delhi Capitals (DC) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Mumbai Indians (MI) 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 0 0 0 0 0 0

Chennai Super Kings will enter IPL 2019 as the defending champions and they will return to play their home matches at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Last year, CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final by eight wickets. With the win, the MS Dhoni-led side became only the second franchise to win three IPL titles, after Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the title twice, while Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (as Deccan Chargers) and Rajasthan Royals have won the title once. Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Delhi Daredevils) and Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won the title yet.