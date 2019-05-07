IPL 2019 Playoffs, MI vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where is MI vs CSK?

IPL 2019 qualifiers, MI vs CSK: The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings have struggled against only one team over the years and that is Mumbai Indians. MI have dominated in the tournament so far winning their home and away matches against CSK. MS Dhoni & Co. will have an added advantage playing at their home ground. Te home side’s only worry is Kedar Jadhav being ruled out of the tournament. Dhruv Shorey is likely to replace the all-rounder in the side.

The head-to-head record favours MI as they have won 15 out of 26 games against CSK. Seeing how the pitch has fared in the season so far, Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will include three spinners in the playing XI.

When is MI vs CSK in Indian Premier League?

MI vs CSK match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Tuesday, May 07, 2019. It is the first qualifier of the tournament.

Where is MI vs KKR Indian Premier League match?

MI vs CSK in Indian Premier League will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time is MI vs KKR Indian Premier League match?

MI vs CSK match in Indian Premier League begins at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs CSK Indian Premier League match?

MI vs CSK match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between MI vs CSK?

MI vs CSK in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.