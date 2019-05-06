IPL 2019 Playoffs: Full schedule, fixtures, teams, venues

IPL 2019 Playoffs Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Venues, Match List: Indian Premier League 2019 is done with 56 matches of group stages and the action now shifts to the business end with the playoffs. From 8 teams playing a match home and away for six weeks, the final week will decide the winner and who will be remembered for a long time.

Mumbai Indians topped the standings with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders. They, thus, denied Chennai Super Kings a table-topping finish. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the third and fourth team make the playoffs. SRH go through after KKR failed to beat MI.

Mumbai Indians posted 18 points from 14 matches with nine wins. CSK and DC have the same number of points but have an inferior NRR in comparison to MI. While MI finished with net run rate of 0.421, CSK had 0.131 and DC 0.044. SRH, KKR and Kings XI Punjab all had 12 points but it was SRH who had a far better net run rate.

For the playoffs, BCCI have been forced into making changes for the timing and venue. Chennai was slated to host Qualifier 1 and Final but with the local administration denying opening of stands at MA Chidambaram Stadium, it has been moved. Chennai will continue to host Qualifier 1 but the final has been moved to Hyderabad. The other two matches will be played in Vizag.

With some matches going the distance and past the midnight hour, and teams repeatedly failing to adhere to the time limit, the matches will start half an hour early.

IPL 2019 playoffs schedule:

Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

When: May 7, 2019

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

When: May 8, 2019

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Where: ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC

When: May 10, 2019

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Where: ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Final: TBC vs TBC

When: May 12, 2019

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad