IPL 2019 Playoff scenario: How each team is placed in quest to qualify for playoffs

With just a few games to go for the Indian Premier League fixtures before the playoffs, the race for the top-four has become hotter. Like previous seasons, things have become dramatic for teams concerned with some picking pace and some dropping their level. The league fixtures draw to a close on May 5th and until then, things could go either way. The playoffs begin on May 7 with Qualifier 1 in Chennai; Eliminator on May 8 in Vizag and Qualifier 2 on May 10 also in Vizag. The final will be played on May 12 in Hyderabad.

A quick look at the IPL points table after April 25 fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders:

Position Team Played Won Lost NR Net Run Rate Points 1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 8 3 0 +0.091 16 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 7 4 0 +0.181 14 3 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 +0.357 12 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 5 5 0 +0.654 10 5 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 11 5 6 0 -0.117 10 6 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11 4 7 0 -0.050 8 7 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 4 7 0 -0.390 8 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 11 4 7 0 -0.683 8

Chennai Super Kings (11 Matches, 16 points)

Remaining matches: vs Mumbai Indians (April 26; Chennai), vs Delhi Capitals (May 1; Chennai), vs Kings XI Punjab (May 5; Mohali)

Chennai Super Kings have never failed to qualify for the playoffs and this year will be no different. The question, however, will be where they will finish. A win against Mumbai Indians on Friday (April 26) and they could be assured of a top-two spot. In their nine IPL appearances, CSK have finished in the top-four each time with a top-two finish in five instances. This means they go on to play Qualifier 1 and have two shots at making the final. Chennai’s next three games are against stiff opposition in Mumbai, Delhi and Kings XI but two of them are in Chennai – their fortress. So far this season, CSK have played five home games and won all five. In the off chance that CSK lose all three matches, we could have multiple teams finishing with 16 points each.

Delhi Capitals (11 Matches, 14 points)

Remaining matches: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 28; Delhi), vs Chennai Super Kings (May 1; Chennai), vs Rajasthan Royals (May 4; Delhi)

From the best team in IPL history when it comes to making the playoffs, we move on to the worst. Delhi have made the playoffs just thrice and last was in 2012. But there is a strong possibility of them breaking that streak this time around. A win and they could be assured of a playoff spot. Two of their remaining three matches are against the bottom placed RR and RCB but both are in good form. Royals have won three in five and RCB have won their last three matches. Both these matches will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla where Capitals have had a mixed record this season – winning two, including one in Super Over, out of five matches. Should Delhi lose all three, they would still have an outside chance of making the playoffs provided SRH, KXIP and KKR don’t win more than two matches.

Mumbai Indians (10 Matches, 12 points)

Remaining matches: vs Chennai Super Kings (April 26; Chennai), vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 28; Kolkata), vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 2; Mumbai), vs Kolkata Knight Riders (May 5; Mumbai)

With slim margins at this late stage in the IPL season, things could well be decided by the net run rate and MI’s NRR is second best. Two of their four matches are against KKR and it could swing which way the IPL playoffs go. Their impressive 18-5 head-to-head against Kolkata makes Mumbai an even stronger option statistically. Against SRH, they would face an opposition which would be without David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Given all these scenarios, MI making the playoffs looks a strong possibility.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 Matches, 10 points)

Remaining matches: vs Rajasthan Royals (April 27; Jaipur), vs Kings XI Punjab (April 29; Hyderabad), vs Mumbai Indians (May 2; Mumbai), vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 4; Bengaluru)

For SRH the biggest hurdle going forward is not the opposition alone but the absence of Warner and Bairstow. The Englishman has already left and Warner would be headed a week from now. So, SRH will have no Bairstow for four matches and no Warner for two matches. Hyderabad need to win two of these four matches to give themselves a chance of the playoffs. It helps that their NRR is the best of all eight teams but that could be beneficial if they add four points – at least.

Kings XI Punjab (11 Matches, 10 points)

Remaining matches: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 29; Hyderabad), vs Kolkata Knight Riders (May 3; Mohali), vs Chennai Super Kings (April 5; Mohali)

Kings XI Punjab – alongside KKR – are two teams who have lost form as things get murkier. After winning four of six matches at the start of the season, KXIP have lost four in next five. The R Ashwin-led side will face SRH who will have Warner in their midst before facing an equally woeful KKR and then round off the season against CSK at home. KXIP need to win two matches if they want to qualify.

Kolkata Knight Riders (11 Matches, 8 points)

Remaining matches: vs Mumbai Indians (April 28; Kolkata), vs Kings XI Punjab (May 3; Mohali), vs Mumbai Indians (May 5; Mumbai)

If it was RCB that started the season terribly, it is KKR who have faltered midway. Despite Andre Russell’s heroics and big-hitting to get them wins at the start of the tournament, things have just not gone well for Dinesh Karthik’s side. KKR have lost six in a row and their confidence will be bottom of the barrel as are their chances of making the playoffs. With two fixtures against MI of their remaining three, and a dismal record against them, KKR will have all to do to reach the top-four. The 2012 and 2014 IPL champions need to win all three matches and hope things go their way in other fixtures including with the NRR.

Rajasthan Royals (11 Matches, 8 points)

Remaining matches: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 27; Jaipur), vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 30; Bengaluru), vs Delhi Capitals (May 4; Delhi)

Like KKR, RR need to win their remaining three matches of having an outside chance at making the playoffs. One of the three matches is against fellow bottom placed side in RCB and that game could cancel out one contender. Even if RR win all three games, they will have to rely on the other results – CSK, MI and DC winning theirs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (11 Matches, 8 points)

Remaining matches: vs Delhi Capitals (April 28, Delhi); vs Rajasthan Royals (April 30; Bengaluru), vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 4, Bengaluru)

Like RR, RCB also need to win their remaining three matches to stand an outside chance. And again, they would have to hope that CSK, MI and DC win their games too to ruin chances for the remaining contenders.