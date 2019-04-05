IPL 2019: We don’t deserve to have lost four games in a row, says RCB’s Parthiv Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played four games in the ongoing IPL and lost all four. They’ve been faltering in all departments with skipper Virat Kohli attributing their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad as one of the “worst losses for the franchise”. The team’s over-reliance on Kohli and AB de Villiers and their failure to deliver by their lofty standards hasn’t worked for the team either. With the duo not firing, Parthiv Patel has braved the storm despite opening with different partners in the four matches.

“Obviously, we can’t shy away from saying that we are under the pump,” said Parthiv on Thursday (April 4). “That’s definitely the case, there is no doubt about it. We can’t sit here and say we are 0-4 and we are happy about it! But the only thing, to be honest, we are quite positive about the team we have. We have always spoken in our dressing room about the kind of team we have, we don’t deserve to have lost four games in a row.

“I am quite happy the way I have played, but individual performances don’t matter as much. Whoever plays in the XI tries to do well and that’s exactly what I have been trying to do. Every time I get a chance to play, I try to perform to the best of my ability and I am glad the performances have come so far..”

Parthiv isn’t quite new to batting alongside different partners – after all he’s played for six different IPL teams since the league began in 2008.

“Personally, I have played for so many teams and played with so many openers, it doesn’t matter that much to me,” he said with a chuckle. “I have played a lot with Virat and with Moeen together. I know what my role is and it doesn’t worry me too much. Everyone knows their role. Before the game starts, everyone knows their role. It’s not like suddenly we decide that someone is opening,” he added.

RCB have made some dubious decisions in the four matches which reflect lack of fluidity to change plans as per the situation. For example, when they faced Sunrisers Hyderabad and had 200 runs to chase, Kohli didn’t come out to open – when the need of the hour was for an explosive start. End result: a harrowing loss by 118 runs.

In the contest in Hyderabad, Kohli came in at 3 and was dismissed for 3, while AB de Villiers at 4, got just a 1.

“The reason everyone is taking about Virat and AB is because of the performance they have given for RCB, and with Virat for India and AB for South Africa. I think more than anything, they will try and score big. AB had a good game against Mumbai here and Virat got a 40 as well in the same game. I am sure as everyone else, they will be as hungry as possible. From a team’s point of view and from the captain’s point of view, it is about winning games right now. I don’t think milestones matter to anyone in this team.”