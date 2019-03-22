IPL 2019 will not broadcast in Pakistan, says Minister Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry

Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry Thursday said that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be broadcast live in Pakistan. Speaking to ARY News, a Pakistan news channel, Chaudhary said that Pakistan will not permit the broadcast of the T20 league, given the recent tensions with India.

“During the PSL, the way the Indian companies and the government treated Pakistan cricket… after that, we can’t tolerate that IPL is shown in Pakistan (sic),” he said.

In February, the telecast of Pakistan Super League 2019 was stopped in India following the Pulwama terror attacka where 40 CRPF jawans were killed. IMG-Reliance, the firm that signed the broadcast deal for the T20 league, also pulled out from the tournament.

Chaudhry further criticised Indian players for wearing army caps during the 3rd ODI against Australia in Ranchi earlier this month. “We tried to keep politics and cricket apart but then the Indian cricket team played matches wearing army caps against Australia. There was no action taken against that,” he said.

He further said that IPL will suffer a huge loss if it is not shown in a “cricket superpower” country such as Pakistan. “I feel if IPL is not shown in Pakistan it will be a loss for IPL and Indian cricket. We are a cricketing superpower in international cricket,” he said.

The 12th edition of IPL will kick off from Saturday with defending Champions Chennai Super Kings facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium in the opening encounter.