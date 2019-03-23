IPL 2019 Orange Cap: Leading run-scorers of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League

Toggle Menu
IPL Orange Cap 2019: The 2019 season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin from March 23 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening contest. As soon as the season kicks off, the battle will begin for one of the most coveted prizes in the tournament – the orange cap. The cap goes to the player who is the top scorer in the tournament, and the player who finishes the tournament with the cap bags the prize at the closing ceremony.

This time, there will be no opening ceremony in IPL after the BCCI decided to donate funds received for the event to the families of security personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap: Most Runs

Players Matches Runs HS

The Orange Cap is an annual cricket award given to the player who finishes the season of Indian Premier League as the leading run scorer. Throughout the tournament the batsman who has the most runs gets to wear the cap while on the field. The batsman who finishes the tournament with the most runs wins the award. Last year, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kane Williamson who won the prize.

No player has won the cap in two consecutive seasons.

