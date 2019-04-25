Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: ‘Why is Navdeep Saini not in India’s World Cup squad’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-navdeep-saini-rcb-vs-kxip-twitter-5693101/

IPL 2019: ‘Why is Navdeep Saini not in India’s World Cup squad’

Navdeep Saini's brilliant penultimate over helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs

Chasing a target of 203, KXIP were in the hunt until Saini stepped in. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Navdeep Saini’s brilliant penultimate over helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 203, KXIP were in the hunt until Saini stepped in. Needing 30 off the last two, Saini (2/33), removed duo of David Miller and Pooran but more importantly gave away only three runs. This helped Umesh Yadav defend 27 runs with ease. Saini’s aggressive fast bowling has left fans in awe with many wondering why he isn’t a part of India’s World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, losing skipper R Ashwin remained optimistic about his team’s chances and said, “There can be so many places where I thought we lost the game, but honestly in a T20 game it’s all about winning those pressure moments which we have not been able to win in the last few games. If we had actually held onto those crunch moments, we might have had a couple of more points or probably four points but that’s that we weren’t able to close it out and we got some experience in the middle order couldn’t really close it out in the crucial moments today. It’s all about getting one win together and we can get on a roll like RCB.”

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini hand Bangalore third straight win
2 IPL 2019: KKR still have a healthy dressing room, says Carlos Brathwaite
3 Kuldeep's IPL form won't impact his performance in World Cup: Harbhajan 