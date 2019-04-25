IPL 2019: ‘Why is Navdeep Saini not in India’s World Cup squad’

Navdeep Saini’s brilliant penultimate over helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 203, KXIP were in the hunt until Saini stepped in. Needing 30 off the last two, Saini (2/33), removed duo of David Miller and Pooran but more importantly gave away only three runs. This helped Umesh Yadav defend 27 runs with ease. Saini’s aggressive fast bowling has left fans in awe with many wondering why he isn’t a part of India’s World Cup squad.

#Navdeepsaini The more I see of him, the more I think why he is not there in the World Cup squad.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 24 April 2019

Saini’s growth is heartwarming….looking forward to see him on the trip to West Indies right after the World Cup. #RCBvKXIP #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 24 April 2019

A winning streak for #RCB after a losing one… looking good @RCBTweets. Keeps contests alive @IPL #RCBvKXIP — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 24 April 2019

When victory was in sight and the wickets were tumbling, you get these reactions from the @RCBTweets skipper 🔥#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/WMaEOT523y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 24 April 2019

Tough luck tonight ☹ Times like these are when we need your support the most! #SaddaPunjab #RCBvKXIP #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/KvfyzCTfvF — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) 24 April 2019

RCB to KKR , 7th position😂 #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/UO5H1osOJQ — S Ravind King (@sravindking) 24 April 2019

RRRRRCCCCCEEEEEBBBEEEE! 3 in a row !! But Navdeep Saini is something else, he’s consistent, has temperament and he bowled well to dhoni, Russel and pooran in the death overs of the last 3 matches. — Amar Rana 🇮🇳 (@amar_tilakrana) 24 April 2019 This bloke Navdeep Saini is definitely going places in future. I can see him replacing Bhuvi in Test team anytime soon now. If you do well under Kohli, he’ll make u superstar. — just_another_guy (@cricLife2093) 24 April 2019 Excellent captaincy from Kohli to rotate his Bowlers according to the situation and gear comeback from Umesh Yadav.

That is the confidence Virat Kohli gives to his Bowlers even though they leak runs. The Best One 🥰🥰😘😘#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/3Zohk8FB2r — 🅻🅰🅻🆄 (@manthenalalu) 24 April 2019

Meanwhile, losing skipper R Ashwin remained optimistic about his team’s chances and said, “There can be so many places where I thought we lost the game, but honestly in a T20 game it’s all about winning those pressure moments which we have not been able to win in the last few games. If we had actually held onto those crunch moments, we might have had a couple of more points or probably four points but that’s that we weren’t able to close it out and we got some experience in the middle order couldn’t really close it out in the crucial moments today. It’s all about getting one win together and we can get on a roll like RCB.”