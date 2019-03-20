IPL 2019: Nathu Singh looking forward to a new chapter in New Delhi

Nathu Singh was the toast of the town in 2016 when he sparked a fierce bidding war (in the IPL auctions) between the then Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai secured his services for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore and it seemed like once again a star was born. Prior to that his 7/87 in the Ranji Trophy (2015) versus New Delhi grabbed all the limelight. Back then the 23-year-old from Rajasthan had just burst on to the scene as a tearaway fast bowler who could clock close to 150 kmph.

The fairytale remained incomplete as Singh failed to make a single appearance for MI that season. In the following year, he plied his trade for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL) and could only play a couple of matches before being left out.

Injuries hampered his progress and the euphoria of big money contracts fizzled out really soon. Nathu admits that a lack of focus on his part was the undoing. “After stints with MI and GL, I played matches without paying proper attention to my fitness and workout regime. A stress fracture to my lower back delayed the recovery. I put on weight and it was not a good time,” Nathu told the indianexpress.com

But all of this was a long time ago. Now Nathu is back where he wants to be and is looking forward to a new chapter with New Delhi.

“I lost out on one entire year and that really stung me hard. Since then I hired a personal trainer and that helped me in the domestic season,” he said. Fortunately for Nathu, he has not lost out on pace. “I am once again generating good speed and am happy to take things slowly,” he said.

In 2019, Nathu has played 3 matches T20 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and picked up seven wickets.

“But the fact that I was unable to get fit quickly was a big mental setback and I could feel the pressure. So I pushed myself hard and a stint in the MRF Pace Academy in Chennai helped me come back better,” he recalled.

“What also worked well was my interactions with Glenn McGrath. The weather at the academy also plays a key role because it is challenging for fast bowlers,” Nathu explained before adding, “Training in those tough conditions makes it easier when you come and play in the north, a bowler’s fitness improves by one notch.”

It was McGrath who first noticed Nathu in the academy. “In the beginning of my session at the academy, he had told me that I had the abilities to perform on the big stage. That gave me immense self-belief. Apart from my pace, he loved the way I could bowl inswingers and maintain a good shape to my cutters.”

To keep the learning curve move forward, Nathu is also keen on following the fitness regimes of foreign players like Kagiso Rabada.

Things have not always been easy for the boy from Sikar. Hailing from modest backgrounds, Nathu’s success would not have been possible if not for the sacrifices made by his parents. His father Bharat Singh, who was a daily laborer, had to work hard to make ends meet. However, he ensured that his son got all the things that he needed in order to pursue his cricket career. It is no wonder why he has a tattoo of ‘Mum & Dad’ written on his hand.

What is also impressive about the youngster is that he is not afraid of admitting his mistakes. “Earlier I used to be wayward in line and length. Pehle Tez fekne ke chakkar me area galat tha. (Going for pace made my err in the areas where I should pitch the ball).

“But now I have got back my accuracy. With pace and accuracy in my arms, I feel much better. I think I can trouble the batsmen more now than I ever did before,” Nathu said confidently.

Maybe he can actually trouble the batters just like he had forced KL Rahul to lob a catch to an imaginary fielder on the onside during a practice session in 2015 before Board President’s XI took on South Africa XI.