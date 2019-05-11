IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians’ road to final

After a dismal campaign last season, Mumbai Indians have entered the Indian Premier League 2019 final where they fight for their fourth title against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on Sunday. Mumbai go into the final as the favourites, having beaten CSK as many as three times earlier in the tournament including in the Qualifier 1 at Chennai on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma-led side have won three out of the four finals they have been part of, including the two against CSK in 2013 and 2015. Mumbai will be well rested following a four-day break as they prepare themselves for a fourth win over Dhoni’s side this season and fourth IPL title.

MI Road to final:

MATCH 1, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals win by 37 runs

Mumbai had a challenging start to the season as they lost their first match of IPL 2019 to Delhi by 37 runs. The side lost a flurry of wickets and Rishabh Pant scored 78 not out towards the end to script MI’s first loss.

MATCH 2, RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by six runs

Mumbai opened their winning campaign in their second IPL 2019 match when they took on Royal Challengers Bangalore and beat the hosts by six runs. Lasith Malinga’s undetected no-ball sparks controversy after Jasprit Bumrah’s precision sets up Mumbai’s first win of the season.

MATCH 3, KXIP vs MI: Kings XI Punjab win by eight wickets

KL Rahul smashed 71 runs in 57 balls as Kings XI Punjab picked up an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

MATCH 4, MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs

Mumbai Indians become the first team to register 100 IPL wins as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs at Wankhede Stadium. Hardik Pandya revived Mumbai Indians’ flagging innings, took three wickets to hand CSK their first defeat of IPL 2019.

MATCH 5, SRH vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs

Debutant Alzarri Joseph took six wickets as Mumbai Indians dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad for 96 and won the match by 40 runs. Alzarri Joseph became the third bowler to pick six wickets in an IPL match and surpassed Sohail Tanveer for best bowling figures in the IPL – a record that hasn’t been broken since it was set in the first IPL in 2008.

MATCH 6, MI vs KXIP: Mumbai Indians win by three wickets

Kieron Pollard cuts loose as the hosts needing 133 runs in the last 10 overs, upstaged Kings XI Punjab in a thriller.

MATCH 7, MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals win by four wickets

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 187 for five and then Rajasthan Royals, riding on Jos Buttler 89, chased down the target in 19.3 overs at the Wankhede Stadium.

MATCH 8, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians win by five wickets

Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 37 runs in 16 balls as Mumbai Indians picked up a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MATCH 9, DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs

Electing to bat first, opener Quinton de Kock hit a 27-ball 35 at the top, while Pandya brothers Hardik (32) and Krunal (37) struck cameos as MI posted 168/5. In reply, Delhi were restricted to 128/9.

MATCH 10, RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals win by five wickets

After being announced as Rajasthan Royals skipper, Steve Smith smashed an unbeaten 59 runs in 48 balls to help his side to a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

MATCH 11, CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by 46 runs

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs in the absence of MS Dhoni at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MATCH 12, KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 34 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders posted 232/2 in their final home game of IPL 2019 with Andre Russell scoring a thumping 80 run knock and registered a 34-run win over Mumbai Indians.

MATCH 13, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in thrilling Super-Over finish in the high-pressured Indian Premier League contest between the two teams at Wankhede Stadium .

MATCH 14, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians win by nine wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders were eliminated from Indian Premier League 2019 after suffering a nine-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

MATCH 15, MI vs CSK Qualier 1: Mumbai Indians win by six wickets

Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 71 helped Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings for the third time in the season and progressed to the final.