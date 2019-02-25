IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians reveal new jersey

The Mumbai Indians have reveal the jersey they will be wearing for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. The three-time champions released the new jersey through a video featuring the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and captain Rohit Sharma.

“Our aim is to gel well as a unit. With a couple of games scheduled in the first week, we are aiming to settle down to excel in the forthcoming IPL competition. We have set small goals to come good in the long tourney. As a team, we will go ahead on the week-to-week performance which will help us in doing well in this edition,” to Star Sports ahead of the launch of the team’s jersey.

The 2019 edition of the IPL starts on March 23 with the first match being played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. Mumbai Indians will play their first match the next day at the Wankhede Stadium against the Delhi Capitals.

Indian captain Virat Kohli warned his players on Saturday against overexerting themselves in the IPL with the World Cup coming up.

The Blue and Gold legacy continues to shine 💙✨ Paltan, here’s the official MI kit for #VIVOIPL 2019 😍#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/ob4Syhq29X — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 24 February 2019

“All the people who are going to be part of the World Cup squad, they have to make sure that their games don’t go too much away from the one-day mould of things. That means we will have to be very wary of the bad habits that might creep in during the IPL. We need 15 people who are confident and mentally happy about where their game is at that particular moment,” Kohli said at a press conference before India’s 1st T20I against Australia.

“That will take a consistent effort from all the players during the IPL to keep a check on that. The moment we enter the nets and create bad habits, and you lose momentum, you lose batting form, it’s very difficult to get it back in a tournament like the World Cup. So from that point of view, everyone will have to protect that mindset and be aligned towards what the team requires of them.”