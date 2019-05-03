IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians become third team to qualify for playoffs in season 12

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over on Thursday to become the third team to qualify for the playoffs. Batting first, Hyderabad produced a clinical performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to 162/5. The high-pressure contest turned into a thrilling spectacle after Manish Pandey smashed a last-ball six to take the match to Super Over.

Chasing 163, SRH required 17 runs in the final ball. With the equation coming down to 7 off 1 ball, Pandey hit a six to take it to the Super Over.

However, MI came back well in the super over as they bowled out SRH for 8 and then chased down 9 runs in just three balls to seal a berth in the knockouts.

Mumbai have 16 points from 13 outings and have a game left on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed fourth with 12 points.

Playoffs, we’re coming for ya 👊💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rlfxMCFO2l — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 2 May 2019

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was elated after his team’s thrilling victory and said, “Feels good knowing that we are amongst the top four now. Not easy to come through the ranks and we have played some consistent cricket throughout and we have the results for it. ”

Expressing disappointment over the result, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, “I have experience of few super overs and that time too, I finished on the wrong side. It was a fantastic effort by Manish and Nabi to get us so close. The first half was very good for us, our bowlers did a brilliant job. We just couldn’t get over the line.”

“We were waiting to see how many runs we will be able to get in the Super Over. When it was eight, we decided to go with Rashid. He is world-class in everything he does so we thought he is our man. Manish has got a great rhythm to his game now. It is a shame for us that we ended up on the wrong side today,” he added.