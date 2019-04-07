IPL 2019: Want to win the tournament for Mumbai Indians, says Joseph Alzarri

Mumbai Indians seamer Alzarri Joseph on Saturday registered record-breaking figures of 6/12 on his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Speaking at the post-match press conference, the young West Indies bowler described it as an “unbelievable” experience.

“Unbelievable. It’s a great start. I dont’ think I could have asked for anything better. So I will really cherish this moment,” he said after Mumbai secured a 40-run win over SRH, while defending a modest total of 136.

“It was my first game. So I just wanted to go out and put all my effort into this team. The score doesn’t really matter. I just go out and put my best foot forward. You get the information from the first ball so you know what variations you need to use,” the 22-year-old said.

Speaking about the pitch, Alzarri said: “The pitch wasn’t the easiest to play on, so 136 from 120 balls we knew we were in for a game if we take some early wickets.”

On being asked about his long term goals this season, the pacer said: “It’s not something I play for. I play for wins. It’s a good feeling but I want to win this tournament.”

“The last wicket because that gave us the win. My aim is to do my best to win games for my team. Just put my whole effort into the team,” he added.