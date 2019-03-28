IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians replace injured Adam Milne with Alzarri Joseph

Mumbai Indians, on Thursday, announced West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph as a replacement for injured New Zealand seamer Adam Milne. The right-armer was ruled out of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League due to a heel injury.

Joseph, who had faced back issues in his cricketing career, made a return to the Windies side during the Test series against England last month.

The right-arm fast bowler has played just seven T20s, in which he has taken nine wickets. His best performance came in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2016 match against St Lucia Zouks in which he took four wickets for 41 runs.

The 22-year-old has also played nine Tests in which he has taken 25 wickets, and 16 ODIs, in which he has scalped 24 wickets. It will be the first team the Windies player will play in the IPL.

MI have had a troubled start in their fast bowling department this season. India seamer Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury on his left shoulder in MI’s first match, while Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff has not joined the squad, as he is busy with the ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE. With Sri Lanka Cricket clearing Lasith Malinga to play in IPL, the franchise will hope to get a big boost when the right-armer returns to join the squad.

Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match this season on Thursday. The three-time Champions suffered a defeat in their opening game this season, as they went down by 37 runs at home against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph