IPL 2019: MS Dhoni will mostly bat at number 4 but we can be flexible, says Stephen Fleming

MS Dhoni’s batting position will most likely be at number four for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019, revealed coach Stephen Fleming. Dhoni, who will be leading the defending champions, can also be used as a floater depending on the match situations.

“Dhoni batted pretty much (at) No. 4 last year but we do use him in a little bit of a flexible role, so that won’t change,” Fleming said at a media conference organised by CSK.

“His (Dhoni’s) form has been outstanding in the past 10 months. We have a new player as well (Kedar Jadhav) which is great. So, we’re really happy with the (batting) order and the thoughts around that,” Fleming added.

When asked about CSK’s balance as compared to other teams, Fleming said, “We tend not to do it (compare). Because if you start looking at other teams, you’re trapped away from what’s good or bad of your own. There’s enough great players with each side, so it comes down to mindset, team environment and culture and winning big moments.”

“Last year, we just won big moments. We’re just big on team culture and empowering the players to make decisions and win big moments. And last year was a snapshot of that.

“Even though the ‘young’ man (34-year-old Kedar Jadhav) was only with us for one game, he played a huge part in winning that game with Bravo. And Faf du Plessis and Watson at the end. And the usual suspects like Dhoni and Raina,” he added.

“Chennai still has a role for the pace bowlers. We are conscious of a good balance. Imran Tahir is in good form, Karn Sharma and Harbhajan with his experience – we’ve got most of the bases covered and it’s just about getting the guys to perform and sitting on our gameplan, especially at home but when we play away as well,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of workload management, Fleming said that with no India pacers in line-up, workload management will be minimal.

“Probably managing the workload of the bowlers will be the only topic of discussion. It will have an influence – but it will be minimal for CSK,” he said.