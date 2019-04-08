IPL 2019: MS Dhoni was very angry with me but hugged me after the match, reveals Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is renowned for having a cool temperament on the field. However, on Saturday ‘Captain Cool’ lost his calm on the field during the high-voltage clash CSK and Kings XI Punjab.

MS Dhoni schooling Deepak Chahar for his back to back no balls #CSKvKXIP #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/iRhGQ62gib — Deepak Raj Verma (@DeVeDeTr) 6 April 2019

With 39 needed off 2 overs, Dhoni handed the penultimate over to Deepak Chahar who began the over with two no-balls. Both were full-tosses above the waist and the twin mistakes irked Dhoni who ran up to him and had an animated discussion with him.

Reflecting on the incident Chahar in an interview with Times of India said, “Dhoni bhai was very angry with me. It was a big mistake that I made. He said a lot of things. Honestly, at the back of my mind, I was thinking ‘what to bowl next?’.”

“After the match, every player of my team came and congratulated me,” Chahar added. “They said I bowled brilliantly at the death’. Dhoni bhai also came up to me. He smiled and hugged me. He said ‘well done’. I know I bowled two bad deliveries, but I made an immediate comeback.

“He (Dhoni) also encouraged me and asked me to do well in the tournament. I was extremely happy that I contributed to my team’s victory.”