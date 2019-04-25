Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli rule over Twitter in Week 4https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-ms-dhoni-virat-kohli-twitter-week-4-csk-rcb-5694495/

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli rule over Twitter in Week 4

The Indian Premier League 2019 saw a thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore last week in which the Virat Kohli-led side attained a one-run win.

IPL 2019
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore beat MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. (Source: IPL)

The Indian Premier League 2019 saw a thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore last week in which the Virat Kohli-led side attained a one-run win. After the win, Kohli and CSK skipper MS Dhoni took Twitter by storm. The latter, in the match, hammered an unbeaten 84 runs in 48 balls to almost chase down the total of 175 set by RCB.

Most Tweeted moments

1. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni smashing 24 runs in the final over of Umesh Yadav during the run-chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run.

3. Match winning 100 by Virat Kohli (100 runs of 58 balls) against Kolkata Knight Riders #KKRvRCB

Most Tweeted about matches

1. #RCBvCSK

2. #KKRvRCB

3. #SRHvCSK

4. #DCvMI

5. #SRHvKKR

Most tweeted about Teams

1. Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan)

2. Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (@KKRiders)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers)

Most tweeted about players

1. MS Dhoni (@msdhoni)

2. Virat Kohli (@imVkohli)

3. Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45)

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: RCB's Dale Steyn ruled out after brief stint
2 IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: Both Virat Kohli and I react out of passion, says R Ashwin
3 KKR vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kolkata look to return to winning ways