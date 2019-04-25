IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli rule over Twitter in Week 4

The Indian Premier League 2019 saw a thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore last week in which the Virat Kohli-led side attained a one-run win. After the win, Kohli and CSK skipper MS Dhoni took Twitter by storm. The latter, in the match, hammered an unbeaten 84 runs in 48 balls to almost chase down the total of 175 set by RCB.

Most Tweeted moments

1. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni smashing 24 runs in the final over of Umesh Yadav during the run-chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run.

3. Match winning 100 by Virat Kohli (100 runs of 58 balls) against Kolkata Knight Riders #KKRvRCB

Most Tweeted about matches

1. #RCBvCSK

2. #KKRvRCB

3. #SRHvCSK

4. #DCvMI

5. #SRHvKKR

Most tweeted about Teams

1. Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan)

2. Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (@KKRiders)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers)

Most tweeted about players

1. MS Dhoni (@msdhoni)

2. Virat Kohli (@imVkohli)

3. Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45)