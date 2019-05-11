IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli fail to make the cut in Virender Sehwag’s XI

With the Indian Premier League 2019 a day away from the summit clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag picked his best XI, leaving both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni out of it.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag chose Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jonny Bairstow as his openers in the best XI of IPL 2019 with KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab coming at No. 3. He chose the Orange Cap holder David Warner of SRH for the No. 4 position.

Declaring Warner as the captain of his best XI, Sehwag said, “I have seen his performance as an opener, and I have seen his performance as a middle-order batsman. He can play the same at both the slots, can score runs and deliver consistently. I have also made him the captain as he is a smart cricketer which we had seen in SRH’s run to title win 2016.”

“Everyone must be thinking why I didn’t pick Kohli or AB de Villiers, but I have picked players based on their performance,” he explained.

Sehwag’s middle order comprised of Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya. All three batsmen have played brilliant knocks in IPL this season and Sehwag picked Pant as his ‘favourite cricketer’ this year.

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah booked in their spots in Sehwag’s bowling attack along with the young duo of Rahul Chahar and Shreyas Gopal.

Virender Sehwag’s IPL 2019 XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Gopal, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.