IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli begin training at Chennai stadium ahead of opening clash

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore had a training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, two days ahead of their opening encounter of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League at the same ground. The RCB team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, arrived at Chennai on Friday and immediately took to the nets for the training session.

Advertising

The players of both the teams practiced at the same time under floodlights at the iconic stadium. Skipper Kohli and MS Dhoni took out to time to meet each other and share camaraderie, before the start of business.

Kohli was seen practicing in the nets and smashing a ball miles outside in one of the videos shared on RCB’s official Instagram account.

CSK began their preparations at the stadium a few days ago. Dhoni was seen hitting huge sixes in one of the training sessions, which was attended by thousands of CSK fans.

Advertising

CSK, who won the title last year, their third in 11 seasons so far, will hope to add their fourth this year. RCB have not yet won a title and with Kohli’s captaincy coming into question ahead of the upcoming World Cup, the 30-year-old will be eager to silent the critics by leading the franchise to a maiden title.

CSK and RCB will play the first encounter of IPL this season against each other on Saturday.