IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina’s daughters Ziva, Gracia bond at Feroz Shah Kotla

While MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina guided CSK to a comfortable win in Delhi on Tuesday, a picture of their daughters Ziva and Gracia bonding at Feroz Shah Kotla went viral on social media.

Ziva and Gracia bond at Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday. (Source: Suresh Raina Instagram)

While MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina guided reigning champions Chennai Super Kings to a comfortable win in Delhi on Tuesday, a picture of their daughters Ziva and Gracia bonding with each other at Feroz Shah Kotla went viral on social media.

After CSK beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets, Raina posted a picture from his official Instagram account of his smiling daughter Gracia with Dhoni’s daughter Ziva with the caption reading ‘bestie.’

During the match, Ziva was seen cheering for dad and CSK captain Dhoni, jumping in the stands and screaming ‘Go Papaa’ as he played an unbeaten knock of 32. Ziva is usually seen attending CSK matches along with her mother Sakshi.

CSK had a comfortable second win of the season despite a lot of balls being wasted by Dhoni at the back end of the innings.

Watch: MS Dhoni speaks to Ziva in six different languages

Capitals lost four wickets for seven runs in just 1.5 overs. From 118 for 2 after 15 overs, the last five overs yielded only 29 runs. DC’s sub-par total of 147 for six was easily chased by the visitors with two balls to spare.

