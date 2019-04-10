IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi caught napping on airport floor after late night finish

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni along with wife Sakshi was spotted sleeping on the airport floor in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The Indian Premier League is known for its tight scheduling with a gap of only one day between each match. CSK played KKR in Chennai and once again it was a late night finish. Thereafter the yellow brigade had to take an early morning flight today to travel to Jaipur where they will take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Earlier, CSK beat KKR by seven wickets in a one-sided affair at the Chepauk. Batting first Kolkata could only score 108/9 on a slow surface. In reply, Chennai reached the target in 17.2 overs.

Speaking after the match, Dhoni said, “The crowd loves CSK and I have been a part of the franchise from the start. It is a special connection and they have really adopted me. We have been cribbing about the track but we have ended up winning the game,” he said.

“It becomes too low scoring. It becomes slightly difficult for our batsmen as well. It is slightly more difficult batting first but once the dew comes in, it gets better,” he added.

“But once we play on better and flatter wickets with smaller boundaries, we will have to see what is the best combination to play with,” he further added.

“If you once set your own plans, then I step in looking at how the batsman is playing. I don’t think we have very long bowling meetings which lasts at best 15 minutes. Nowadays, I have been emphasized,” he concluded.