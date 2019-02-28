IPL 2019: MS Dhoni accepts Rishabh Pant’s challenge with a reminder

With less than a month to go to the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the banter game has begun with Rishabh Pant challenging MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah looking to get the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Kohli has already responded to Bumrah’s jibe and now it is the turn of Dhoni to get back to Pant – and he does so in style.

Pant called Dhoni his idol but added that he would give a show of his attacking batting to him, while wanting to make Chennai Super Kings his victim. CSK are led by MS Dhoni and are the defending champions.

“Mahi bhai na guru ke samaan hain. Agar Mahi bhai nahi hote na, pata nahi mai wicketkeeper-batsman hota, nahi hota. Lekin is baari unki team pe main aisa barsoonga ki captain cool, cool nahi rahenge. Mahi bhai tayyar rehna, game dikhane aa raha hoon (Mahi bhai is like an idol. If he wasn’t there, I don’t know if I would have been a wicketkeeper batsman or not. But this time I would go after his team and ‘Captain Cool’ wouldn’t remain as such. Mahi bhai, get ready, I’m coming to show my game),” he had said.

The wait for Dhoni’s response ended and it has been brought to an end in fitting manner. The 37-year-old expressed eagerness to see how Pant performs, but reminded the youngster that he will be there behind the stumps waiting for him.

.@msdhoni finishes off in style – always! 🤭😍 What did you make of Captain Cool’s response? Can @RishabPant777‘s game grab the headlines in the VIVO @IPL? All the answers from the #VIVOIPL will come to you LIVE from March 23, only on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/A9LdaXT1S1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) 27 February 2019

“Jab main maidan pe utra tha, toh aise hi sochta tha…aaja Rishabh, wicket ke peeche toh main hi rahunga. Game dikha, name bana (When I took the field, I used to think the same. Come Rishabh, it will be me behind the stumps. Show your game, take the plaudits),” he said in the promo.

Chennai Super Kings get the IPL season underway on March 23 when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Pant who will play for Delhi Capitals, will take on Mumbai Indians on March 24. A possible Pant vs Dhoni scenario will take place on March 26 when Delhi host Chennai at the Feroz Shah Kotla.