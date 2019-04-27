IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja pretty sick, both are unwell, says Stephen Fleming

With the ICC World Cup 2019 fast approaching, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming left fans worried when he said that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are ‘pretty sick’.

After CSK lost the match to Mumbai Indians by 46 runs on Friday, Fleming informed that Dhoni, who was ruled out of the match owing to fever, was ‘pretty sick’. “They both are pretty sick, both unwell, virus and bacteria. A lot of teams are struggling at the moment through that,” said Fleming at the post-match press conference.

Fleming further said that Dhoni’s absence leaves a big hole for the team to fill. “Dhoni is a great leader and a great player. He’s been a constant for us for so many years. You just get into the rhythm while having him there. When you take a leader like that out, there are going to be some holes to fill. It’s not that we’re not trying to fill it. It’s just that the hole is quite big,” Fleming said. “It takes a mammoth effort to lift the team when you have one of your best players unavailable.”

“The two games we played when we lost Dhoni the performances have been well below par. There is comfort when he is there, but he didn’t bat in the last game. I think the players are good enough and have experience and that’s the key when we have situations which don’t go our way.” he further emphasised on his point.

Fleming blamed a lack of partnership for their defeat at Chepauk on Friday, saying, “Look batting-wise we lost wickets consistently throughout so the pitch had enough in it to create problems if you were losing wickets. The partnership in the front with Rohit and Lewis was quite important.”

“If we would have kept taking wickets, it might be 135-140, we felt it was tough to drag it to 155, but we needed good partnerships at the top to minimise the effect of their spinners but we didn’t get that and it wasn’t our day really, a lot of things didn’t go our way, we didn’t create enough to make them go our way” he added.

Having sealed their place in the playoffs, Chennai enjoy a four-day break before their clash against Delhi Capitals on May 1. “We’re looking forward to the four-day break. It’s probably come one day bit too late. But we’ve got a four-day break now. I think Mumbai benefitted from that (five-day break). We are going to look to do the same now,” the former New Zealand captain said.