Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni first captain to register 100 wins in Indian Premier Leaguehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-ms-dhoni-first-captain-to-register-100-wins-in-indian-premier-league/

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni first captain to register 100 wins in Indian Premier League

Prior to this match, Dhoni had 99 wins as captain from 165 matches at a staggering win percentage of 60.36. Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir is second on the list with 71 wins (129 matches).

MS Dhoni has 100 wins as captain from 166 matches.

MS Dhoni and records go hand in glove. On Thursday, the 37-year-old became the first captain to win 100 matches in the Indian Premier League. This was after he led Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

Prior to this match, Dhoni had 99 wins as captain from 165 matches at a staggering win percentage of 60.36. Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir is second on the list with 71 wins (129 matches).

Dhoni has been in a good run of form in IPL 2019. On Thursday, he once again played a match-winning 58 of 43 balls to take CSK over the line against RR.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has also scored more than 200 runs from six matches and has remained unbeaten on three of those occasions.

Meanwhile, teammate Ravindra Jadeja also reached a personal milestone as he picked up 100 wickets in the IPL.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Harshal Patel ruled out of Indian Premier League
2 IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly conducts Delhi Capitals training, to sit in dugout
3 IPL 2019: Turning ball is Andre Russell's weakness, reveals Kuldeep Yadav