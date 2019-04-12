IPL 2019: MS Dhoni first captain to register 100 wins in Indian Premier League

MS Dhoni and records go hand in glove. On Thursday, the 37-year-old became the first captain to win 100 matches in the Indian Premier League. This was after he led Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

Adding another feather to his cap @msdhoni as he becomes the first Captain to win 100 #VIVOIPL games 🧡🧡#MSD pic.twitter.com/3O8qxhMt8K — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 11 April 2019

Prior to this match, Dhoni had 99 wins as captain from 165 matches at a staggering win percentage of 60.36. Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir is second on the list with 71 wins (129 matches).

Advertising

Dhoni has been in a good run of form in IPL 2019. On Thursday, he once again played a match-winning 58 of 43 balls to take CSK over the line against RR.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has also scored more than 200 runs from six matches and has remained unbeaten on three of those occasions.

Meanwhile, teammate Ravindra Jadeja also reached a personal milestone as he picked up 100 wickets in the IPL.