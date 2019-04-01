IPL 2019: ‘This is why everyone backs MS Dhoni so much, he knows how to save his team’

MS Dhoni’s well-calculated half-century in challenging conditions turned out to be game-changer as Chennai Super Kings won their third match of the season with an eight-run defeat of Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Dhoni’s 75 off 46 balls helped Rajasthan put 175/5 in the first innings. Inreply the Royals got off to a poor start but Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer took the chase deep with their fiery 44-run stand. However, a brilliant last over by Dwayne Bravo restricted RR to 167/8.
In my profession, in live television, I have learnt that there is always more time than you think there is. MS Dhoni shows that everyday on a cricket field. The power of a calm mind!
Makes the game out of nowhere this bahubali #Dhoni #CSKvsRR
#Bravo coming good in the end overs is awesome news for @ChennaiIPL , one of those unticked boxes for them as a team , last and this season #CSKvsRR #IPL #IPL2019 #BadriBytes
Good game, and when it is a pressure situation, CSK invariably find a way to win. Terrific last over from DJ Bravo. #CSKvRR
This is why everyone backs @msdhoni so much, he knows how to save his team.First, settle in slowly and then destroy the opposition in the final overs. Superb batting! #CSKvRR @ChennaiIPL
What was looking like being an average total is now an absolutely challenging one – One Man made the Difference – MS Dhoni. Remember, he came in when @ChennaiIPL were in a trouble at 27/3 . This is experience for you #CSKvRR
What a thriller we’ve witnessed at the Chepauk!@ChennaiIPL beat RR by 8 runs 🙌 #CSKvRR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/eH4INvpWxD
The #Lions 🦁 keep roaring. Well done team! #ChennaiLove #Yellove #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/Fqdh4UZGFd
Meanwhile, Imran Tahir, who had a good outing with the ball said, “I am feeling very good, very proud. It was there (dew); I tried to use my experience but the ball was really wet. I am very happy. It’s always nerves. First match I dropped a catch, so didn’t want to repeat the mistake. Every catch is a difficult one. It’s the passion and respect I have for the game. I don’t take anything for granted. Whenever I am playing, I try to contribute for my team.”