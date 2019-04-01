Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: ‘This is why everyone backs MS Dhoni so much, he knows how to save his team’

MS Dhoni's well-calculated half-century in challenging conditions turned out to be game-changer as Chennai Super Kings won their third match of the season.

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs.

MS Dhoni’s well-calculated half-century in challenging conditions turned out to be game-changer as Chennai Super Kings won their third match of the season with an eight-run defeat of Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Dhoni’s 75 off 46 balls helped Rajasthan put 175/5 in the first innings.  Inreply the Royals got off to a poor start but Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer took the chase deep with their fiery 44-run stand. However, a brilliant last over by Dwayne Bravo restricted RR to 167/8.

Meanwhile, Imran Tahir, who had a good outing with the ball said, “I am feeling very good, very proud. It was there (dew); I tried to use my experience but the ball was really wet. I am very happy. It’s always nerves. First match I dropped a catch, so didn’t want to repeat the mistake. Every catch is a difficult one. It’s the passion and respect I have for the game. I don’t take anything for granted. Whenever I am playing, I try to contribute for my team.”

