IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad get ready for life without David Warner

As Sunrisers Hyderabad travel to Mumbai for their next fixture of Indian Premier League 2019, they would be amid unfamiliar waters in the absence of their star player for the season David Warner. The left-handed batsman, who scored 81 in the previous game, is the leading run-scorer of the tournament at the moment, with 692 runs in 12 games. But he will not be available for selection in the future games as he is heading back home to take part in the national camp ahead of the World Cup, which is set to begin on May 30 in the UK.

In Warner’s absence, SRH would have to depend on skipper Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, and Deepak Hooda would have to shower responsibilities against a dominant Mumbai Indians side. MI have rattled tough batting oppositions, with Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya shining with the ball. The last time SRH played against MI, they were outfoxed by West Indies youngster Alzarri Joseph, though he has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury, this time around.

Playoffs battle

The two teams will be in a playoffs battle with just two spots remaining to be decided in the top four. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have already qualified, and MI and SRH are currently placed at 3rd and 4th place in the table, respectively.

If MI win this one, they will immediately qualify for the playoffs. But if SRH managed to pull off a win against them, they would be tied in terms of points with MI and both the teams will still be in contention for the playoffs, along with Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

Pandya-monium

Hardik Pandya has been in sensational form with the bat this season. The right-handed batsman, in the previous game, smashed 91 runs in 34 balls and almost chased down the total of 232 set by KKR. SRH bowling has been inconsistent this season with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan leaking runs at crucial intervals.

SRH would hope to contain Pandya in the crucial fixture as he possess the ability to take his side to hefty totals, coming late down in the order. The allrounder can single-handedly take the match away from Hyderabad’s hands.

The Teams (From):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks