IPL 2019, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians have handled the pressure situations well, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma credited the team for not depending on specific individuals and handling the pressure situations with aplomb as the franchise booked their playoff berth on Friday.

MI beat Sunrisers Hyderabad with a Super Over win at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday to become the third team to qualify for the playoffs in Indian Premier League season 12.

Speaking on his team’s efforts, Rohit said, “It’s a good positive for us to qualify with one game to spare. In 2017, when we won the trophy, we qualified with two games in hand. As a team what we have done well is that we have handled the pressure situations well. A lot guys have put their hand up and taken the responsibility which is why we don’t have anyone, barring Quinton (de Kock), in the top five (of the highet run scorers). It’s not about one or two individuals.”

“If you want to win the tournament everyone needs to do well. That’s the hallmark of this team, whether it is (leggie) Rahul Chahar or Quinton. We don’t believe in individuals to win the game on their own. We want everyone to chip in and take us over the line,” he said.

Praising Krunal Pandya (2-22) and Deepak Chahar (0 for 21), Rohit said, “They understand the conditions really well. Vijay (Shankar) and Manish Pandey were batting and they kept varying the length. Their eight overs were probably the turning point. They bowled really well with a wet ball, which is not easy.”

Suggesting to send big-hitters Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard higher, Rohit said, “If you look at the whole tournament, they (Hardik and Pollard) have batted around the 14th or 15th overs and scored 70-80 runs the maximum number of times. Right from number 3-7 all our batsmen are flexible. They can bat anywhere at any given time which makes our job easier. And Pollard and Hardik we have that option. Polly has done it a few times – if you remember he had done that against (Kings XI) Punjab (batted at no 4 and made 83 off 31 balls). We will keep our options open.”

Pandey should bat at number three: Nabi

Mohammed Nabi said after the match that the number three spot is best suited for Manish Pandey in the absence of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. “I think No. 3 is a good position for him. Over the last few games, he has consistently performed. It’s very good for the team as well because Bairstow and Warner have gone back home. Pandey has come and added strength,” said Nabi at the post match press conference.

“We tried to hit big ones, but they bowled brilliantly. The ball was reversing with Malinga and Bumrah. And they bowled brilliant yorkers as well. I thought we’ll go for the big hits but it’s not possible to hit yorkers for six. That’s why we took singles. The thinking was hit one or two big shots, because the wicket was easy to play. Everyone knows Bumrah is the best in death overs, he bowled brilliantly in the last overs as well as the Super Over,” said Nabi who scored 31 in 20 balls.

Rashid Khan, however, could not stop Mumbai Indians in the Super Over. “Everyone knows Rashid is a brilliant bowler and he bowled brilliantly in the four overs. That’s why we decided to bowl Rashid. It happens in

cricket,” said Nabi. “In front of a quality player as well, it’s tough. But if you assess the conditions and variations and also read the mind of the batsman, then it will be easy for the bowler,” he added.

“It is disappointing because if we can’t win on such pitches and lose after coming so close, then it is bad luck for our team. The whole tournament we have come close and lost matches. In the last match (against RCB) we will give 110% and hope that we qualify for Play-offs,” he added.