IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Match Highlights: Alzarri Joseph’s record haul helps Mumbai Indians to 40-run win

IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Match Highlights:
- SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first
- Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were sent back in the powerplay overs
- Quinton de Kock did not last long too, getting dismissed in the 9th over as SRH dominated the first half of the MI innings
- MI never managed to get a good partnership going on a pitch that assisted the pacers a lot
- Kieron Pollard smashed 39 runs off the last two overs of the innings to push MI to 136/7
- SRH, however lost their superstar opening pair early.
- Jonny Bairstow was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the fourth over, thus making it the first time SRH lost a wicket in the powerplay overs this season. It was also the first time their openers did not put up a 50-run stand or more
- Alzarri Joseph’s first ever delivery in the IPL got him the wicket of David Warner.
- Ably assisted by Deepak Hooda and Jason Behrendorff, Joseph went on to run through the SRH batting order
- He took the wickets of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddhart Kaul in th 18th over of the match to finish with figures of 6/12, the best figures ever in an IPL match which was previously set by Pakistan’s Sohail Tanveer in the first IPL season. Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs.