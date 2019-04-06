IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Match Highlights: Alzarri Joseph’s record haul helps Mumbai Indians to 40-run win

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Match Highlights: Debutant Alzarri Joseph took six wickets as Mumbai Indians dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad for 96 and won the match by 40 runs.

  • SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first
  • Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were sent back in the powerplay overs
  • Quinton de Kock did not last long too, getting dismissed in the 9th over as SRH dominated the first half of the MI innings
  • MI never managed to get a good partnership going on a pitch that assisted the pacers a lot
  • Kieron Pollard smashed 39 runs off the last two overs of the innings to push MI to 136/7
  • SRH, however lost their superstar opening pair early.
  • Jonny Bairstow was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the fourth over, thus making it the first time SRH lost a wicket in the powerplay overs this season. It was also the first time their openers did not put up a 50-run stand or more
  • Alzarri Joseph’s first ever delivery in the IPL got him the wicket of David Warner.
  • Ably assisted by Deepak Hooda and Jason Behrendorff, Joseph went on to run through the SRH batting order
  • He took the wickets of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddhart Kaul in th 18th over of the match to finish with figures of 6/12, the best figures ever in an IPL match which was previously set by Pakistan’s Sohail Tanveer in the first IPL season. Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs.

