WATCH: Manish Pandey’s last-ball six takes SRH to Super Over

The high-pressured contest between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad turned into a thrilling spectacle after Manish Pandey smashed a final-ball six to take the match to Super Over.

IPL 2019, MI vs SRH
Manish Pandey slammed a final-ball six. (Source: IPL)

The high-pressured Indian Premier League 2019 contest between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday turned into a thrilling spectacle after Manish Pandey smashed a final-ball six to take the match to Super Over. Chasing 163, SRH needed 7 runs in the final ball.

In the tense situation, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Hardik Pandya. The right-arm seamer managed to get just two runs in the first two balls, bringing the equation down to 15 in 4 balls.

In the third ball, Mohammad Nabi smashed a six over long-on. But his stay ended the next ball, as he was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at same position.

After Nabi’s dismissal, Pandey came to strike and managed to steal a double in the next ball. SRH needed 7 to win off the final ball and a six to stretch the match to Super Over.

Pandya went with a slower delivery, outside off stump, which was sliced over backward point for the maximum by the batsman. Pandey remained unbeaten on 71 in 47 balls, as SRH levelled the score in 20 overs.

In the Super over, Pandey only managed 1 run as SRH scored 8 runs. In reply, Mumbai chased down the target in just 3 balls.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson praised the right-hander after the match and said, “He is world-class in everything he does so we thought he is our man. Manish has got a great rhythm to his game now. It is a shame for us that we ended up on the wrong side today.”

