IPL 2019, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma returns, Ben Stokes sits out for Royals

Captain Rohit Sharma is back in the Mumbai Indians squad for their match on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals. Rohit had to sit out the previous match against the Kings XI Punjab in what was termed as a precautionary measure by stand-in captain Kieron Pollard. Mumbai went on to win that match by three wickets.

Rohit’s place in that match was taken by Siddesh Lad and the 26-year-old sits out once again for his captain to fit into the playing XI. “It’s a 4 o’clock game, so there will be bit more for the spinners. We’ve been on a roll for a while now and we’ve to keep continuing. I missed the last match because of a precautionary measure. One change; I come in and Siddhesh misses out unfortunately,” said Rohit.

Rajasthan Royals, who won the toss anc chose to bowl first, have made two changes with Liam Livingston replacing his injured compatriot Ben Stokes and Krishnappa Gowtham comes in for Riyan Parag. “We’ve been playing good cricket except the KKR game. Stokes is injured, and Liam Livingstone is playing. Gowtham is back for us in place of Riyan Parag,” said Rahane

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Liam Livingstone, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni