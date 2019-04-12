IPL 2019 MI vs RR Preview: Rohit Sharma likely to return, Mumbai eye fourth straight win

In their previous game in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians proved that blessings can come in disguise. Facing Kings XI Punjab, it came in the form of Rohit Sharma’s injury. The MI skipper was ruled out of the match and Kieron Pollard took over as captain.

Advertising

Pollard brought his A-game to the match to seal Mumbai’s third straight win. The right-handed batsman smashed 83 runs in just 31 balls as the hosts chased down a mammoth total of 198. When the side steps out to face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, it’s very likely that Rohit Sharma will be fit to return to duty.

At a press conference on Friday, bowling coach Zaheer Khan said that the batsman is looking good and the team is confident that Sharma will be up for selection on Saturday. Sharma will be eager to show that he too can be a match-winner for his side, much like the stand-in skipper.

West Indies powerhouse

With Pollard getting back to form, and Sharma back into the side, Mumbai would grow into a dangerous batting opposition. The West Indies cricketer would feel confident after his showing in the previous game, and against a struggling Rajasthan Royals, he can prove to be the match winner.

Advertising

But he is not the only Windies cricketer who is in fine form. The MI seamer Alzarri Joseph, who recorded the best-ever bowling figures in IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week, is another cricketer who would hog the limelight. Joseph contributed with a cameo 15-run innings against KXIP, and he has already proven himself as an asset in his first two games.

For Rajasthan, it was Jofra Archer who showed some fine hitting prowess in the death overs against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The allrounder was also impressive in bowling, giving away just 20 runs in 4 overs. The trio of Windies cricketer from the two teams will be under the radar during the game, with the World Cup looming in.

Rajasthan’s struggling batting line-up

The problem for Rajasthan this season has been that the batting line-up has not fired. Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, who is not the strongest power hitters, RR have struggled to reach big totals. The likes of Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Archer, Ben Stokes have all struggled to get the big hits and take their side to hefty totals.

Rajasthan were completely strangled against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week, and could only muster 139/3 in 20 overs, despite having wickets in hand. On Friday, it took a cameo inning from Shreyas Gopal to take them to a competitive total of 150-plus, but they looked still short by 10-20 odd runs. Facing off against in-form Mumbai, RR would need to show their competitiveness with the bat, as the likes of Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma, have the ability to chase down any totals put in front of them.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.