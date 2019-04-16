IPL 2019, MI vs RCB: Cricket fraternity applaud Hardik Pandya’s ‘fabulous finish’

Toggle Menu
Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 37 runs in 16 balls as Mumbai Indians picked up a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 37 runs in 16 balls as Mumbai Indians picked up a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Chasing 172, the hosts need 22 runs to win in the final two overs and RCB skipper handed the ball to Pawan Negi.

The left-arm spinner was hammered for two sixes and two fours in the over by Pandya, as Mumbai win the match with an over to spare.

Speaking after his innings, Pandya said: “Fantastic victory. Lucky with the start we got. Hats off to both the openers. It was not easy to bat on this wicket but they made it easy for us in the end. I felt RCB didn’t bowl well in the Powereplay and that’s where I thought they lost the game. We began well and had the bowlers who hit the deck hard and got some purchase of the wicket. The way wicket started playing, even AB found it difficult but they both (AB and Moeen) played well. It’s always good to win at home. We are on the road and hopefully we can continue the winning momentum.”

This is Mumbai’s third win in four games, and it takes them to the third position in the IPL table. RCB have suffered their 7th defeat in eight games.

