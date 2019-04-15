IPL 2019, MI vs RCB Playing XI: Lasith Malinga replaces injured Alzarri Joseph for Mumbai

Mumbai Indians replaced injured fast bowler Alzarri Joseph with pacer Lasith Malinga. The West Indies pacer had injured his shoulder in the last encounter against Rajasthan Royals while attempting to save a boundary and the hosts decided to recall Malinga in his stead during the Indian Premier League 2019 contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking after winning the toss and electing to field, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said: “We’re gonna bowl first. The nature of the ground says that it plays better in the second half. Also it’s something our team is good at. Yes, it was a tough loss (against RR) but you need to give them credit. Jos Buttler played a fab knock. We have one change – Alzarri is injured, Malinga is back.”

RCB made no changes to their side from the last time out. Skipper Virat Kohli, at the toss, said: “I would have done the same. As Rohit said, it’s a difficult ground to defend and we’re good at chasing. So, we would have bowled first too. Wouldn’t want to look too far ahead. Key is to enjoy as many games as we have left.”

“I think we were taking too much pressure in the initial few games and we kept falling back. The guys enjoyed a lot in the last game and showed desire. We’re playing the same team,” he added.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah