IPL 2019 LIVE Score, MI vs KXIP Live Match Cricket Score: Gayle, Rahul with 50-run partnership

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Online: Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in hope of stretching their winning run and take revenge in the Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The previous encounter between the two teams in Mohali had ended in a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Kings XI. MI enter the match high on confidence following successive victories over holders Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kings XI too have been given a shot-in-the-arm by their six-wicket victory over Sunrisers on Monday.

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.