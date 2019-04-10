IPL 2019 LIVE Score, MI vs KXIP Live Match Cricket Score: Gayle, Rahul with 50-run partnership
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs KXIP IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians host Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Online: Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in hope of stretching their winning run and take revenge in the Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The previous encounter between the two teams in Mohali had ended in a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Kings XI. MI enter the match high on confidence following successive victories over holders Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kings XI too have been given a shot-in-the-arm by their six-wicket victory over Sunrisers on Monday.
The IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019 LIVE Score, MI vs KXIP Live Match Cricket Score in Tamil
Powerplay
KXIP openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul complete 50-run partnership as we reach the end of powerplay
SIX, SIX, FOUR, SIX
It is a Gayle storm at Wankhede as he hits Behrendorff for three sixes in one over along with a boundary, KXIP are 43/0 after five overs
You could not have more of a contrast as an opening pair .. the power of Gayle and the touch and class of K L Rahul @IPL
Behrendorff drops a little short and Rahul rocks back and gets a boundary through extra covers. Gayle makes some space and whips the ball to the leg side but Hardik keeps the KXIP opening pair down to a single. KXIP are 11/0 after three overs.
MI without their captain
Rohit Sharma misses first IPL match for Mumbai Indians since he joined the team back in 2011. READ MORE
MI begin well
Mumbai Indians begin well, four dots in a row, followed by one run and another dot. KXIP are 1/0 after the first over.
Expectin it 2 b a high scoring game tonight. Advantage #MI after winning d toss because of d dew factor. Happy to c #SiddheshLad in d playing eleven, he had 2 wait 4 five years to make it to 11👍 But I wud hav gone wit #Yuv. Might see Pollard bowl as well 😃@StarSportsIndia@IPL
"We would have bowled first too but teams have defended well on this track. We have a forced change in our team, Mayank has not recovered from his finger injury so Karun Nair will replace him. And Hardus Viljoen also comes back in the team. He will replace Mujeeb. Spinners have struggled to bowl 8 overs on this pitch so we have added an extra seamer."
Pollard:
"We will bowl first because of the dew factor. We don't think wicket will change much here at the Wankhede stadium. Rohit is fine but as a precautionary measure we have decided to give him as a rest. Siddhesh lad comes in place of Rohit. He has waited for 5 years to make his debut. Joseph was special for us in Hyderabad and it was a tough team meeting."
Toss
Mumbai Indians win the toss, opt to bowl against Kings XI Punjab. Pollard will be the captain of the hosts in the absence of Rohit Sharma
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. MI have revenge on their minds as they host the Mohali-based team at Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for live score and updates.
Powerplay
KXIP openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul complete 50-run partnership as we reach the end of powerplay
SIX, SIX, FOUR, SIX
It is a Gayle storm at Wankhede as he hits Behrendorff for three sixes in one over along with a boundary, KXIP are 43/0 after five overs
SIX
SIX! KL Rahul flicks Joseph for a six over square-leg. KXIP are 20/0 after four overs
FOUR
Behrendorff drops a little short and Rahul rocks back and gets a boundary through extra covers. Gayle makes some space and whips the ball to the leg side but Hardik keeps the KXIP opening pair down to a single. KXIP are 11/0 after three overs.
MI without their captain
Rohit Sharma misses first IPL match for Mumbai Indians since he joined the team back in 2011. READ MORE
MI begin well
Mumbai Indians begin well, four dots in a row, followed by one run and another dot. KXIP are 1/0 after the first over.
Match begins
Chris Gayle and KL Rahul open for KXIP after being asked to bat. Jason Behrendorff with the new ball.
Teams
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Siddhesh Lad, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot
Ashwin:
"We would have bowled first too but teams have defended well on this track. We have a forced change in our team, Mayank has not recovered from his finger injury so Karun Nair will replace him. And Hardus Viljoen also comes back in the team. He will replace Mujeeb. Spinners have struggled to bowl 8 overs on this pitch so we have added an extra seamer."
Pollard:
"We will bowl first because of the dew factor. We don't think wicket will change much here at the Wankhede stadium. Rohit is fine but as a precautionary measure we have decided to give him as a rest. Siddhesh lad comes in place of Rohit. He has waited for 5 years to make his debut. Joseph was special for us in Hyderabad and it was a tough team meeting."
Toss
Mumbai Indians win the toss, opt to bowl against Kings XI Punjab. Pollard will be the captain of the hosts in the absence of Rohit Sharma
MI vs KXIP LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. MI have revenge on their minds as they host the Mohali-based team at Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for live score and updates.