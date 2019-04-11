IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by three wickets

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by three wickets at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

– Mumbai Indian won the toss, elected to bowl against visitors Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma, who suffered leg spasms during practice, was replaced by Siddhesh Lad under Kiron Pollard as the stand-in captain. For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal was replaced by Karun Nair while Hardus Viljoen took place of Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul’s 116-run stand in 77 balls took MI by storm. Chris Gayle, who struck a 36-ball 63, laid the platform for the Mohali-based side to build on.

– Rahul hit three sixes and a four in the 19th over off Hardik Pandya, getting 25 runs off the over.

– Rahul slammed an unbeaten century, his maiden, to power Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 197/4 in 20 overs.

– Debutant Siddhesh Lad opened with Quinton de Kock, slammed two boundaries in his first two balls and got dismissed in the third.

– Pollard, who promoted himself to number four, slammed a sensational knock of 83 off 31 balls including ten sixes.

–  With 2 needed off 1, Mumbai Indians won the match by three wickets.

