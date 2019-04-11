IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by three wickets

MI vs KXIP Match Highlights:

– Mumbai Indian won the toss, elected to bowl against visitors Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium.

– Rohit Sharma, who suffered leg spasms during practice, was replaced by Siddhesh Lad under Kiron Pollard as the stand-in captain. For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal was replaced by Karun Nair while Hardus Viljoen took place of Mujeeb ur Rahman.

– Chris Gayle and KL Rahul’s 116-run stand in 77 balls took MI by storm. Chris Gayle, who struck a 36-ball 63, laid the platform for the Mohali-based side to build on.

– Rahul hit three sixes and a four in the 19th over off Hardik Pandya, getting 25 runs off the over.

– Rahul slammed an unbeaten century, his maiden, to power Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 197/4 in 20 overs.

– Debutant Siddhesh Lad opened with Quinton de Kock, slammed two boundaries in his first two balls and got dismissed in the third.

– Pollard, who promoted himself to number four, slammed a sensational knock of 83 off 31 balls including ten sixes.

– With 2 needed off 1, Mumbai Indians won the match by three wickets.