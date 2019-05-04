IPL 2019, MI vs KKR Preview: Do-or-die for KKR, MI aim for top-two finish

Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders in match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Sunday. While Mumbai have already qualified for the playoffs, KKR have everything to play for as a win will help them push for a spot in the top-four.

Team Talk-

In their last encounter, KKR defeated Kings XI Punjab to keep their play-off hopes alive. But if SRH sneaks past RCB on Saturday, then it will be difficult for the Karthik-led side to eclipse them on the net run-rate.

Placed fourth, SRH have a net run-rate of +0.653, which is comparatively better than fifth placed KKR’s +0.173. In case, SRH lose to RCB, it will be like a quarter-final for KKR as a win will do the job.

Advertising

With Chris Lynn and Shubhman Gill coming good and the marauding Andre Russell to follow at No 4, skipper Dinesh Karthik would fancy his chances at the batting-friendly Wankhede.

If the likes of seasoned Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and leggie Rahul Chahar have to be taken to task, then KKR batsman will have to put up a special show.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will aim to carry their winning momentum and win will ensure a top two finish which effectively means that they will have two shots at qualifying for the final. Also the result of the match which finalize on which position Mumbai finish and who will be their opponent in the play-off.

For the hosts, apart from Hardik Pandya (380 runs from 13 matches), Quinton De Kock (462 from 13) will be crucial as they have been among the runs. But others including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, and Kieron Pollard need to bring their A-game.

Pitch Report: The surface at the Wankhede will be favouring the batsmen and a total of more than 180 will be good enough.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

(With inputs from PTI)