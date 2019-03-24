IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Yuvraj Singh makes Mumbai Indians debut

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against the rechristened Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League opener that is being played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. MI threw a few surprises with their team selection.

Rohit Sharma said at the toss that South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and veteran Yuvraj Singh figured in the Mumbai playing XI, while Rasikh Salam, the 17-year-old medium-pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, made his IPL debut.

For Delhi, their was no place for Colin Munro, but Keemo Paul got a chance in a packed bowling attack. The visitors also ignored leg-spinners Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra, instead giving a place to Rahul Tewatia.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah