IPL 2019 MI vs DC: ‘Just Wow,’ cricket fraternity reacts to Rishabh Pant’s blistering knock

Rishabh Pant smashed 78 runs off 27 balls to propel Delhi Capitals' score to 213/6 and Mumbai Indians, who hardly looked like they could give them a serious chase, ended their innings on 176.

Delhi Capitals ended the innings on 213/6 and Mumbai Indians, who hardly looked like they could give them a serious chase, ended their innings on 176. ( PTI Photo)

Rishabh Pant’s stunning 27-ball 78 helped Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs. Batting first, Delhi Capitals were in a precarious at the time when Pant came in to bat. He looked uncomfortable in the first over that he faced but after that, he unleashed a flurry of boundaries that made the game one-sided. Delhi Capitals ended the innings on 213/6 and Mumbai Indians, who hardly looked like they could give them a serious chase, ended their innings on 176.

For MI, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma put up an opening partnership of 33 before the latter was dismissed by Ishant Sharma. Iyer then effected the run out of Suryakumar Yadav with a brilliant direct hit.

De Kock carried on however and it looked like he might be carrying forward the recent form he has exhibited playing for South Africa into the match. However, Ishant was the man who snaffled him out as well and MI were at sea already.

Yuvraj Singh, however, stuck around and built up a defiant 50-run stand with Kieron Pollard. Pollard was dismissed by fellow Carribean Keemo Paul and Hardik Pandya was then dismissed for a duck. The next major partnership was between Yuvraj and Krunal with the latter racing to 21 off 13 balls.

After Krunal was dismissed, Yuvraj took it upon himself to make a last ditch effort to get MI as close as possible to the target. The required rate was well over 20 by then and while the 37-year-old crossed his fifty, the game had slipped out of MI’s hands by the start of the 19th over. Kagiso Rabada bowled two continuous wide balls before Yuvraj holed out at deep midwicket off him. Mitchell McClenaghan was the last wicket to fall with Bumrah unable to walk out and Delhi won the match by 37 runs.

Delhi Capitals’ next match is on Tuesday against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

