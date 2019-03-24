IPL 2019, MI vs DC Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live in IST?

IPL 2019, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians will face off against the rechristened Delhi Capitals in their opening game of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League. The contest will see the Rohit Sharma-led side taking on against a side led by a youngster, Shreyas Iyer. The focus of the match will remain on the workload of Mumbai seamers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who are slated to make it to the World Cup squad.

Delhi, who finished last season, will hope to win their first game in the new avatar, especially with the star coaching department of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly.

When is the IPL match between MI vs DC?

The IPL match between MI vs DC will take place on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Where is the IPL match between MI vs DC?

The IPL match between MI vs DC will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL match between MI vs DC begin?

The IPL match between MI vs DC will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL match between MI vs DC?

The IPL match between MI vs DC will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL match between MI vs DC?

The live stream of the IPL match between MI vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.