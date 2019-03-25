IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Jasprit Bumrah has recovered well, says team management

Jasprit Bumrah hurt his left shoulder during Mumbai Indians’ first Indian Premier League 2019 match on Sunday against Delhi Capitals but the team management announced later that the pace spearhead recovered well from the injury.

With the ICC World Cup 2019 just two months away, Bumrah gave a scare to the Indian selections when he fell while bowling the hosts’ final over and suffered an injury on his shoulder. The team physiotherapist Nitin Patel immediately came to his rescue, helping him back to the dugout.

Bumrah, who failed to turn up with the bat after the injury, was at the receiving end of Rishabh Pant’s onslaught. The 25-year old looked in pain, clutching his left-shoulder after he dived to his left in the follow-through to stop the ball in the final delivery of DC innings.

Pant’s 78 off 27 balls powered DC to a 37-run win, giving a strong reason why he should be on the plane to England when India participate in the World Cup this year.

Sent into bat, the visitors notched up an imposing 213 for six in the stipulated 20 overs, and buried under a pile of runs, there was not much of a riposte from MI, who were stopped at 176 in 19.2 overs. Delhi won their first IPL match by 37 runs.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 213/6 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 78 not out, Colin Ingram 47, Shikhar Dhawan 43)

Mumbai Indians: 176 all out in 19.2 overs (Yuvraj Singh 53).