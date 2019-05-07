IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 71 puts Mumbai in final

Suryakumar Yadav hit a fine half-century as Mumbai Indians produced an all-round effort to beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Qualifier 1 and storm into the finals of the Indian Premier League 2019 on Tuesday. This was also the fourth consecutive win for three-time champions Mumbai against defending champions, Chennai.

Toss: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first.

First innings: The decision to bat first on a sluggish Chepauk wicket seemed to backfire initially as CSK didn’t get off to a good start, losing three wickets in the Powerplay. At the halfway stage, CSK barely managed to reach 50, which was a sign of their struggles. Ultimately it was MS Dhoni who got the scoreboard moving in the 14th over, lofting Jayant (1/25 in 3 overs) over long-on. The CSK total was built largely on a fifth-wicket stand of 66 off 48 balls between Dhoni (37 no off 29 balls) and Rayudu (42 no off 37 balls) when other batsmen found going tough. MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar continued his impressive season, with a superb spell of 2 for 14 in his quota of 4 overs

Second innings: Chasing a tricky target of 132, MI suffered a similarly poor start as Rohit Sharma fell lbw to Deepak Chahar in the first over itself. Quinton de Kock departed soon after leaving MI struggling at 21/2 in 3 overs. But it was the duo of Suryakumar Yadav (71 off 54 balls) and Ishan Kishan who batted with a lot of maturity to forge an 80-run stand and take the game away from Chennai. Imran Tahir did give a glimmer of hope for CSK with two wickets in successive deliveries. However, by that time it was too late. Yadav remained unbeaten at the end and anchored the chase beautifully to book Mumbai a spot in the finals.

Gamechanger: The gamechanger occurred in the third ball of the fourth over when Suryakumar Yadav tried a cross-batted pull only to see the ball loop to mid-on. However, Murali Vijay was a touch late in reacting and missed the chance. At that point, Yadav had just arrived at the crease. He went on to score 62.

Scorecard:

MI- 132/4, 18.3 ovs ( Suryakumar Yadav 71 no off 54 balls, Ishan Kishan 28 off 31 balls, Imran Tahir 2/33)

CSK- 131/4 (Ambati Rayudu 42 no off 37 balls, MS Dhoni 37 no off 29 balls, Rahul Chahar 2/14)