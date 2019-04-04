IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Cricket fraternity applauds Mumbai’s ‘fantastic’ victory against Chennai

Toggle Menu
Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium to pick up their second win of the Indian Premier League 2019 season.

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium to pick up their second win of the Indian Premier League 2019 season. After being asked to bat first, MI got off to slow start and lost both the openers quickly. But a fine knock of 59 in 43 balls by Suryakumar Yadav, who hit eight fours and a six while putting on a half-century stand with Krunal Pandya (42 in 32 balls), and a late show from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, saw the hosts posting a competitive total of 171 runs for CSK to chase.

The visitors got off to a poor start, losing Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson in the first two overs. Afterwards, Hardik picked up three wickets for 20 runs in his four overs, to script an easy for his side.

This is Mumbai’s 100th win in IPL history. It is also Chennai’s first defeat this season in four games.

Mumbai Indians will next play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

