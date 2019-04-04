IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Cricket fraternity applauds Mumbai’s ‘fantastic’ victory against Chennai

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium to pick up their second win of the Indian Premier League 2019 season. After being asked to bat first, MI got off to slow start and lost both the openers quickly. But a fine knock of 59 in 43 balls by Suryakumar Yadav, who hit eight fours and a six while putting on a half-century stand with Krunal Pandya (42 in 32 balls), and a late show from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, saw the hosts posting a competitive total of 171 runs for CSK to chase.

Advertising

The visitors got off to a poor start, losing Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson in the first two overs. Afterwards, Hardik picked up three wickets for 20 runs in his four overs, to script an easy for his side.

Fantastic victory by Mi. Probably the best death bowling line up in the ipl this year with Maling and bumrah being there ??? #MIvsCSK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 3, 2019

Last three overs…HP and KP with the bat. #MI bowling will defend 170 more often than not. Well done #MIvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 3, 2019

This is Mumbai’s 100th win in IPL history. It is also Chennai’s first defeat this season in four games.

Mumbai Indians will next play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.