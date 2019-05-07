IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Playing XI: Murali Vijay in for Kedar Jadhav, Jayant Yadav replaces Mitchell McClenaghan

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2019 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday.

Confirming the changes at the toss, MS Dhoni said, “We will bat first. We don’t think too much about the opposition, we rather would like to focus on our preparation.”

“It would be disrespect to the others if I say that we focus only on Mumbai Indians. We have to respect every opposition. Mumbai are a balanced side. One change for us – Vijay in for Kedar,” he added.

Rohit Sharma said, “Yea, we would have batted first as well. Considering the nature of the surfaces of late, that’s what we would have liked. We now have to prepare well for this. We do have a good record here but that doesn’t matter much. Got to focus on our strengths and play good cricket tonight to come out on top. One change – Jayant Yadav in for McClenaghan.”

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Interestingly, only three overseas players are featuring in the playing XI for Mumbai (Q de Kock; K Pollard; L Malinga). The last time such a phenomenon occurred was in 2018: KKR vs SRH, Kolkata, 2018 (C Lynn, S Narine & A Russell).