IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Playing XI: Mitchell McClenaghan replaces Jayant Yadav for Mumbai, Chennai make no change

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma decided to make one change in the Playing XI for the summit clash against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, replacing Jayant Yadav with Mitchell McClenaghan. The IPL 2019 final between MI and CSK kickstarts at 7.30pm in Hyderabad.

MI vs CSK Live Score, Updates

Rohit won the final toss and decided to bat first, saying that his team is prepared. “We are going to bat first. It’s a big game, and we prefer to bat. Good pitch, there might be some help first for the spinners and fast bowlers, but we are prepared. We have batted on tacky wickets throughout the season, so we don’t mind batting first.”

“We have been on the road for a while. We came here right after the qualifier in Chennai. A lot of guys have an off-day, many came out for training. I would look at that as a positive. A few days off have done us some good,” said Rohit.

“We have one change: Mitch McCleneghan comes in for Jayant Yadav – the conditions demand a fast bowler ahead of a spinner, so an unforced change,” he added.

Meanwhile CSK skipper MS Dhoni said that they were anyway looking to bowl first. He kept an unchanged side as both the finalists are looking for their fourth title. “We were looking to bowl first. If the result is in your favour, then it’s fine, otherwise they’ll say the guys are fatigued. We don’t put a lot of effort in the fielding, so the guys should be fine. We’re going in with the same team,” he said.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga