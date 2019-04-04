IPL 2019 Video: Did Krunal Pandya try to ‘Mankad’ MS Dhoni during MI vs CSK?

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is well-known for his prudence on the field and there are rare occasions when the wicketkeeper-batsman makes an error. A similar incident happened in the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday and Dhoni once again stunned the cricket enthusiasts with his alertness.

Mumbai all-rounder Krunal Pandya while coming to bowl the fourth delivery of the 14th over didn’t release the ball but what came in everyone’s notice was Dhoni’s alertness in the scene. Although the CSK skipper expected Krunal to complete his delivery and was looking at his partner at the other end, his bat was well-inside his crease at the non-striker’s end.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was present at the commentary box at that moment, appreciated Dhoni and said, “Right instincts for Dhoni. The bat was inside, the ball was in the scene. He does most things right. Just out of instincts, with Dhoni very rarely will you see him do something that is incorrect.”

Later the video was uploaded on IPL website , with the title suggesting if you’re planning to Mankad Dhoni then you have to think again.

Though CSK lost the contest by 37 runs, Dhoni once again proved that even after spending over 15 years in the cricket arena there’s no room for error.

Earlier last week, Krunal did a similar thing during his side’s clash against Kings XI Punjab and he got an opportunity to ‘Mankad’ Mayank Agarwal but opted to warn the batsman instead. This earned him praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan. The former England player, who’s a panelist in the ongoing IPL, tweeted after the incident, “Respect @krunalpandya24… that’s exactly how you deal with a Mankad… Give the Batsman a warning then it’s open season after that…#IPL2019.”

Earlier in the season, KXIP skipper R Ashwin drew flak for ‘Mankading’ Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler without giving him a prior warning.