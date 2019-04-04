IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Match Highlights:

– Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Mohit Sharma replaced Mitchell Santner for CSK, while MI picked Jason Behrendorff and Rahul Chahar at the expense of Mitchell McClenaghan and Mayank Markande, respectively.

– Put in to bat, MI had a slow start, losing Quinton de Kock early with only eight runs on the board.

– Suryakumar Yadav made 59 in 43 balls to lay the foundation for the hosts including eight fours and a six.

– Krunal Pandya struck five fours and a six in his 32-ball knock to help MI reach 93 for three at the end of 15 overs.

– Hardik Pandya’s eight-ball 25 and Kieron Pollard’s seven-ball 17 towards the end of the innings helped MI make 29 runs in the final over and post 170/5

– Coming on to chase, CSK got off to a poor start, losing Ambati Rayudu for a duck in the first over. Shane Watson was also dismissed in the next over

– Suresh Raina’s stay was cut short by a sensational catch from Kieron Pollard in the deep. He was dismissed for 16.

– Hardik Pandya broke MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav’s 54-run stand as he dismissed the former Indian skipper. He also dismissed Ravindra Jadeja in the same over.

– Hardik Pandya finished with figures of 20 runs for three wickets in his 4 overs, as CSK reached 133/8 in 20 overs, felling short by 37 runs.