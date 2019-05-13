Jasprit Bumrah is best bowler in the world at this stage: Sachin Tendulkar

After Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling one-run win against Chennai Super Kings to win their fourth IPL title, Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar lauded Jasprit Bumrah and claimed him to be the ‘best bowler in the world at this stage.’

Bumrah’s clinical bowling was the key element behind Mumbai Indians thrilling victory against defending champions CSK on Sunday night in Hyderabad. Defending a moderate total of 149 runs, the 25-year-old pacer delivered a phenomenal spell as he gave away just 14 runs and picked two wickets in his four overs quota.

Chatting with Mumbai Indians cricketer Yuvraj Singh in a candid interview after the summit clash, Tendulkar said that Bumrah was ‘fantastic’ on Sunday night. He then added, “let me go on record and say that he (Jasprit Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world at this stage and the best is yet to come hopefully.”

On being asked how he felt after Mumbai clinched their fourth IPL title, the batting legend replied, “top of the world.”

Advertising

ALSO READ | How timely interventions from Jasprit Bumrah did the trick for Mumbai Indians

Tendulkar also mentioned that he thought Mumbai were 15 runs short. Speaking on the conditions he said that the ball was getting sticky, especially when the spinners came to bowl.

“Felt possibly we were 15 runs short but the track and the spinners ball it was getting little sticky.”

He also praised Rahul Chahar and said that the tweaker “bowled beautifully.” Chahar played a pivotal role in Mumbai’s win as the spinner gave away 14 runs in his four overs quota and picked the important wicket of Suresh Raina.

Riding on Keiron Pollard’s quick knock of 41 in just 25 balls, Mumbai posted 149/8 in their 20 overs. In response, Chennai got off to a decent start as the opening pair of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis added 33 for the first wicket.

After the departure of Du Plessis in the final ball of the fourth over, Watson kept CSK’s hopes alive but was unable to find support from the other end. The Aussie cricketer scored 80 from 59 balls before getting run-out in the final over of the match.