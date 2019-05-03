IPL 2019: MI tie themselves in knots, escape

Ball 1. Super Over. The run out.

It says something about depleted power-hitting arsenal in Hyderabad’s line-up that they have to front up Manish Pandey and Mohammad Nabi for the Super Over. Both were tremendous in the lead-up to that Super Over, instrumental in dragging them there, but they weren’t going to send any shivers down Jasprit Bumrah’s spine as he ran up to bowl to them in the over that decided it all.

Furthermore, Pandey was already tired by then, and had got a furious rub-down from the masseur before he could get out there. When the moment came, he sliced the first ball over point but couldn’t cajole his legs to carry him across in time for the second run and was run out. Almost immediately, the Hyderabad balloon was deflated. And Bumrah took out Nabi soon and the game was over after Hardik Pandya smashed the first ball from Rashid Khan for a six.

The lack of in-form middle-order batsmen severely restricted Hyderabad’s chase. It was a game that they should have won after the start but it was left for Pandey to hold fort almost singlehandedly until Nabi showed up to support him. Pandey had to save wickets and also hit out — a feat he managed with great aplomb.

11.4. Pressure. The two spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandey had been pressed in tandem and were absolutely smart with the way they went about it. Full credit to them for keeping Mumbai in the chase and actually wresting back control from Hyderabad in the middle overs. Balls on the stumps, with little bit of pace variations, and rarely ever firing them in. With Vijay Shankar in middle and struggling this season with one of the slowest strike rates around, the noose was tightening on Manish Pandey. But he just couldn’t afford the big jail-break shots as there weren’t many specialist batsmen in the pack. But he needed the boundaries. How would he go about it. This Chahar delivery gave us the hint. It was a ball on the middle and leg, on a length and until the last instant, it didn’t seem Pandey was going to go big. But as his wont, his strength, he did the last-minute extension — the whippy twirl of the bat superbly and whisked the ball to the square-leg boundary.

11.2. Krunal with the ball this time, and it was a touch short on the off stump line. Pandey sidestepped to the on side – no Indian does that better than him currently, he is always looking to tear himself away from the line at best of times to pace or spin. He used that last-instant twirl to get the gap through point for four. Pressure was off, for now.

15.6 This was special, coming after quiet overs and immediately after a snorter that nearly took his head. This one from Lasith Malinga was the really full one and Pandey did his side-shuffle to the leg and absolutely creamed it to the straight boundary.

18.6. With the equation reading 35 from 2.1 overs, Hyderabad needed a six but Lasith Malinga produced a pretty decent full delivery outside off stump. Nabi, though, was ready and came up with an outrageous shot. Something similar to Ajay Jadeja’s sliced six off Waqar Younis in the ’96 quarterfinal. He bent his knees, stayed deep inside the crease and somehow managed to get under the ball to wrist it up and over backward point for a classy hit that brought in the much-needed momentum for Hyderabad.

19.6. He would have been disappointed that he had failed to size up the previous ball – slower cutter outside off, but he was primed for this. Hardik Pandya isn’t the best death bowler; he doesn’t have the confidence to execute the slower ones, and usually goes from back of length to length at best, with the odd delivery thrown well outside off. Having used a couple of slower ones outside off and wary of becoming predictable with that particular delivery, he went for the wrong option: back of length on the stumps. Pandey was initially lurking at the back of the crease but rushed down the track to wallop it over wide long-on. Boom. Super Over.