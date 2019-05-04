IPL 2019 Live Score Streaming, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Royal Challenges Bangalore host Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2019 Live Score Streaming, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Royal Challenges Bangalore host Sunrisers Hyderabadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-live-score-streaming-rcb-vs-srh-live-cricket-score-online-today-match-5710368/
IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Catch Live score and updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to book a spot in the top four as they face off against already-eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH are currently placed at the fourth spot, tied at 12 points with Kolkata Knight Riders, only higher on Net Run Rate.
For Bangalore, the match will be a chance to end the tournament on a high. The side started with six straight defeats but managed to win three of their last four games. RCB will hope they can win their final match at home ground in IPL 2019.
IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI):
Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI):
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi
Toss Time
Virat Kohli has called correctly and RCB will bowl first.
Royal Challengers Bangalore host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League, 2019. SRH have 12 points, and given their healthy net run rate of 0.653, a win against RCB will nearly secure them a playoff spot. Stay tuned for live updates.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (From): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan
Toss Time
EndGame
Head to Head in Indian Premier League
Overall: Matches – 13, Royal Challengers Bangalore – 5, Sunrisers Hyderabad – 8.
Hello and Welcome
